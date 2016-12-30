Raleigh ready for First Night

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The rides are getting built, the barricades are going up, and the art installations are being placed along Fayetteville Street.
All of this as Raleigh prepares to host a party for an estimated 50-75,000 people.
"It's a New Year's tradition," Raleigh resident Travis Bradshaw said. "I do it every year. I'm looking forward to it."
Artsplosure's First Night Raleigh features fireworks, rides, food, art, live music, and - the highlight - when the Raleigh Acorn is lowered to ring in the New Year.
"For a lot of people, they look forward to getting their photos made or touching and rubbing that acorn for good luck every year," First Night Raleigh Producer Terri Dollar said. "I usually plant a kiss on the acorn for good luck."
"When the acorn drops you have to make a wish," Bradshaw said of the acorn tradition in the City of Oaks. "It's our signature landmark. I like looking at the acorn come down at 12 o'clock and to see all the people out enjoying themselves. It's a beautiful thing."
Dollar explained they've added a DIY festival this year to keep with the popular do-it-yourself trend. And there's symbolism behind it too.
"Folks can learn to weave, they can learn to play the ukulele," Dollar said. "They can learn to throw a pot. They can learn to do something new for the New Year. We've also added things like yoga classes, we've added things like mindfulness training, just to try to help people move into the New Year."
And with so many people converging onto downtown, Dollar said security will be tight with dozens of private security guards in addition to Raleigh Police officers.
"We've taken every precaution and the Raleigh Police Department is out in full force," she said. "They are on it. They have a safety plan in place. We have own security staff in place and our own volunteers in place. So folks should feel really safe in downtown."
Katie Fisher said she feels secure with the security measures in place and plans on attending.
"I know that normally when they have different events down here there's a lot of security out here," Fisher said.
You need to purchase a wrist band to attend First Night Raleigh. The cost is $10.
For more information and a listing of events and times, you can download their mobile app.
For more information: http://www.firstnightraleigh.com/