Raleigh store cashing in on Trump 'covfefe' tweet

A Raleigh store is cashing in on Trump's 'covfefe' tweet (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh t-shirt printing business quickly capitalizing President Donald Trump's late night tweet that sent the Internet ablaze.

The owner of House of Swank clothing had shirts made by noon Wednesday, just hours after Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."

The apparent typo, which remained on his account for more than an hour, sparked thousands of humorous and confused responses on Twitter.

READ MORE: Trump tweet on negative press covfefe triggers Internet frenzy

Photojournalist Aaron Asselin went behind the scenes to learn more about these topical tees. Watch the video in the player above.

