Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg

A Triangle 10-year-old is not letting his leg amputation hold him back.In fact, he's using it as an opportunity to inspire others.Now, he has a little extra help from Wakanda thanks to a local tattoo artist.Michael Mack Jr. had his leg amputated when he was just 11 months old and has gone through a series of prosthetics as he's grown up.So when it came time for a new one, his mom contacted Milton Purnell at Tattoo Supreme in Raleigh to come up with a special Black Panther-themed design.When Purnell was done, he surprised him with the prosthetic -- all captured on video. It has since gone viral on Instagram."I was just in shock," said Michael. "I was in shock because it was really cool to have something like this, and I just couldn't believe it, and I jumped up and I started laughing. It was really cool."Some of his hobbies include dancing and basketball. He tells us he's planning on wearing his Black Panther prosthetic to his game Wednesday afternoon.He said he hopes to share his experiences with other amputees.