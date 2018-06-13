ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg

EMBED </>More Videos

A Triangle 10-year old is not letting his leg amputation hold him back. (WTVD)

By
A Triangle 10-year-old is not letting his leg amputation hold him back.

In fact, he's using it as an opportunity to inspire others.

Now, he has a little extra help from Wakanda thanks to a local tattoo artist.

Michael Mack Jr. had his leg amputated when he was just 11 months old and has gone through a series of prosthetics as he's grown up.

So when it came time for a new one, his mom contacted Milton Purnell at Tattoo Supreme in Raleigh to come up with a special Black Panther-themed design.

When Purnell was done, he surprised him with the prosthetic -- all captured on video. It has since gone viral on Instagram.

"I was just in shock," said Michael. "I was in shock because it was really cool to have something like this, and I just couldn't believe it, and I jumped up and I started laughing. It was really cool."

Some of his hobbies include dancing and basketball. He tells us he's planning on wearing his Black Panther prosthetic to his game Wednesday afternoon.

He said he hopes to share his experiences with other amputees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentprostheticBlack Pantherraleigh newsviral videoviraltrendingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney's live-action 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer
85th Annual ADF returns to Durham
Viola Davis gives us 'The Last Defense' on ABC
Cary to kick off first-ever film festival
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Shooting victim walks into Fuquay-Varina Sheetz, asks employees for help
National Blind Idol competition in Durham to highlight more than good singing
Fayetteville police looking to ID robbery suspect
New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'
UNC national championship sign back up on 1-40
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed
Show More
Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public
Flag Day is tomorrow! Here's how to display your flag
73-year-old $50K lotto winner found fatally stabbed in neck
US, Canada and Mexico win bid to host 2026 World Cup
Nation's largest Protestant group chooses Durham megachurch pastor as president
More News