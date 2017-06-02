Raleigh's summer concert series kicks off this weekend

Raleigh's summer concert series "Sunday in the Park" kicks off this weekend, and for the first time, it's coming to Dorothea Dix Park.The event runs through the beginning of August and will alternate every other Sunday between Dix Park and Fletcher Park. There will be good music from a variety of genres, food trucks, and lawn games.Bring chairs, blankets, and be sure to pack a cooler - you can bring your own food!Wine and beer won't be sold at the event but are permitted.This Sunday, Raleigh native Brooke Hatala will be performing at Harvey Hill on Dorothea Dix campus, home to the future Dix Park."Look at it. It's an amazing space that overlooks the city skyline and this is going to become Raleigh's Central Park, North Carolina's Central Park," Kate Pearce, with the City of Raleigh, said. "So the city really purchased it with the intent of creating a great civic space and what better way to get people out there than having music, getting some food trucks, and just having a wonderful day with your family."Sunday's event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.