ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rap group Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M

Joseph Simmons (left) and Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC perform at Christmas in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Brooklyn, New York. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
The rap group Run-DMC filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission.

A founder of the group and owner of the Run-DMC brand, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York.

The complaint said the defendants are "advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products" in the group's trademarked name. The products include glasses, hats, t-shirts, patches, wallets and other items.

The lawsuit alleged that the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it said has generated more than $100 million in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.

Run-DMC was founded in New York in 1981 by McDaniels, Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, who was fatally shot in his Queens recording studio in 2002. McDaniels and Simmons later announced that the group was officially disbanding.

The group's hits include "King of Rock, "It's Tricky," and "Can You Rock It Like This."

In 2009, Run-DMC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming only the second rap act to be awarded that honor.

Amazon and Wal-Mart, which also owns Jet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Related Topics:
entertainmentlawsuitnew york newsrapperwalmartNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Folks stuck in PA traffic build a snowman to pass time
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Toddler thrilled to get 'Weatherman' suit for Christmas
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NC trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Show More
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos