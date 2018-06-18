The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXtentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects.XXXtentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort "?'', but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.