XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida, officials say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida --
Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXtentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects.

XXXtentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort "?'', but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

