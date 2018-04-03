ENTERTAINMENT

RBG is opening night movie at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

Film profiles the live and work of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is opens in Durham on Thursday, April 5, and the opening night movie is the much acclaimed RBG.

RBG tells the story Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her impact on American law. The 84-year-old Ginsburg revisits pivotal moments in her life and law career, reflecting on decades of landmark cases and decisions. The movie also explores Ginsburg's personal live as a wife, mother, and grandmother.

The documentary directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West premiered at the Sundance Film in January and opens nationwide on May 8.

RBG show at April 5 at 7:30 in the Carolina Theatre's Fletcher Hall and there will be a moderated conversation following the screening. Tickets for RBG are available online.
