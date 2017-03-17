  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President Donald Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to White House
'Dancing with the Stars' cast gets pumped for the new season

Mr. T with his ''Dancing with the Stars'' partner Kym Johnson. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Since the full cast of this season's Dancing with the Stars was announced, the celebrity competitors have been warming up for what's sure to be an exciting ballroom showdown. From goofy rehearsal clips to good-natured trash talking, the stars have been taking to social media to share about their journey leading up to Monday's big premiere.

Take a look at how each cast member is getting ready for the season.

Nancy Ann Kerrigan
You know her from: If you watched Olympic figure skating in the early '90s, Nancy was all over your TV.
Pro partner: Artem Chigvintsev
Getting ready by: Showing Artem the ropes on the ice rink

Chris Kattan
You know him from: He's a Saturday Night Live alum and he played Bob on ABC's The Middle.
Pro partner: Witney Carson
Getting ready by: Revealing an exclusive clip of their "choreography"

Bonner Bolton
You know him from: He's a professional bull rider who recovered from a major injury in 2016.
Pro partner: Sharna Burgess
Getting ready by: Bonner said he's too busy rehearsing to post on social media, but he and Sharna did take a little break to share their team name.

Charo
You know her from: She's a singer and a Flamenco guitarist. And you probably know her catch phrase: Cuchi-cuchi!
Pro partner: Keo Motsepe
Getting ready by: Showing off her one-of-a-kind style during rehearsal


Rashad Jennings
You know him from: He's an NFL running back who most recently played with the New York Giants. Right now he's a free agent.
Pro partner: Emma Slater
Getting ready by: Incorporating Emma into his workouts...literally.


Heather Morris
You know her from: She played Brittany S. Pierce on Glee.
Pro partner: Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Getting ready by: Getting goofy during their team photo session

David Ross
You know him from: He's a Cubbie! He was the catcher on the 2016 World Series-winning Chicago Cubs.
Pro partner: Lindsay Arnold
Getting ready by: "Granpa Rossy" and partner visited Wrigley Field to show off their best "the robot" ... while donning some Cubs gear.

Erika Jayne
You know her from: Erika Jayne is the name she uses to release dance club music, but you might also know her as Erika Girardi of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Pro partner: Gleb Savchenko
Getting ready by: Showing off her flexibility with some sweet moves.


Mr. T
You know him from: His role as B.A. Baracus on A-Team. I pity the fool!
Pro partner: Kym Johnson
Getting ready by: Tweeting about his inspiration and getting in some trash talk ... using his signature catch phrase.

Normani Kordei
You know her from: She's 1/5 of the musical group Fifth Harmony.
Pro partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Getting ready by: Reversing roles by teaching Val choreography from Fifth Harmony's hit "Work From Home"


Simone Biles
You know her from: She dominated with Team USA on the gymnast mat at the Rio Olympics.
Pro partner: Sasha Farber
Getting ready by: Picking out a team name (#TeamGoldenGiggles) and working to improve Simone's memory with fun exercises.


Nick Viall
You know him from: Nick just gave away his final rose on the finale of ABC's The Bachelor.
Pro partner: Peta Murgatroyd
Getting ready by: Bonding with his partner over big life events. Nick just got engaged. Peta just had a baby.

PHOTOS: MEET THE CAST OF SEASON 24 OF DANCING WITH THE STARS:

Watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
