Our Dance Routine is coming together. My legs and my knees are Sore. But the Children at St. Jude and Shriners Hospital is my Motivation. — Mr. T (@MrT) March 7, 2017

I'm Dancing and/or Trying to Dance for a Great Cause! and I Pity The Competition! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 4, 2017

F.Y.I, I am the oldest man on this season of DWTS. GOD willing, I'll be 65 on May 21! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 10, 2017

Now, That's No Excuse if I Lose. But if I should Win, I Pity those Young Fools! Grrrr — Mr. T (@MrT) March 10, 2017

Huge congratulations to my dance partner @viallnicholas28 and his love @VanessaGrimaldi ?????? Life will just keep getting better! — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) March 14, 2017

Thanks Peta!! We can wait till Monday!! https://t.co/RSIBZ6o8xu — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) March 14, 2017

Since the full cast of this season'swas announced, the celebrity competitors have been warming up for what's sure to be an exciting ballroom showdown. From goofy rehearsal clips to good-natured trash talking, the stars have been taking to social media to share about their journey leading up to Monday's big premiere.Take a look at how each cast member is getting ready for the season.If you watched Olympic figure skating in the early '90s, Nancy was all over your TV Artem ChigvintsevShowing Artem the ropes on the ice rinkHe's aalum and he played Bob on ABC'sWitney CarsonRevealing an exclusive clip of their "choreography"He's a professional bull rider who recovered from a major injury in 2016 Sharna BurgessBonner said he's too busy rehearsing to post on social media, but he and Sharna did take a little break to share their team name.She's a singer and a Flamenco guitarist. And you probably know her catch phrase: Cuchi-cuchi!Keo MotsepeShowing off her one-of-a-kind style during rehearsalHe's an NFL running back who most recently played with the New York Giants. Right now he's a free agent.Emma SlaterIncorporating Emma into his workouts...literally.She played Brittany S. Pierce onMaksim ChmerkovskiyGetting goofy during their team photo sessionHe's a Cubbie! He was the catcher on the 2016 World Series-winning Chicago Cubs.Lindsay Arnold"Granpa Rossy" and partner visited Wrigley Field to show off their best "the robot" ... while donning some Cubs gear.Erika Jayne is the name she uses to release dance club music, but you might also know her as Erika Girardi ofGleb SavchenkoShowing off her flexibility with some sweet moves.His role as B.A. Baracus on. I pity the fool!Kym JohnsonTweeting about his inspiration and getting in some trash talk ... using his signature catch phrase.She's 1/5 of the musical group Fifth Harmony.Val ChmerkovskiyReversing roles by teaching Val choreography from Fifth Harmony's hit "Work From Home"She dominated with Team USA on the gymnast mat at the Rio Olympics.Sasha FarberPicking out a team name ( #TeamGoldenGiggles ) and working to improve Simone's memory with fun exercises.Nick just gave away his final rose on the finale of ABC'sPeta MurgatroydBonding with his partner over big life events. Nick just got engaged. Peta just had a baby.