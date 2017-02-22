OSCARS

Red carpet rolled out, 'rain structure' pieced together as Oscars preps underway

EMBED </>More News Videos

With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway for the star-studded event, including rolling out the red carpet. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway for the star-studded event, including rolling out the red carpet.

The ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet happened Wednesday afternoon, although part of it was laid out the night before.

In the morning, crews rolled out hundreds of feet of plastic sheeting to protect the carpet as rain is expected during the festivities.

The carpet, plastic and fan bleachers were all set up within a "rain structure" that will keep guests and celebrities dry until the show starts.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsrainweather
Load Comments
OSCARS
Justin Timberlake says he's excited about Oscar nomination
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Justin Timberlake says he's excited about Oscar nomination
Curious Incident sparks dynamic performance at DPAC
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NC lawmaker introduces 'life at conception' bill
Controversial NC billboard raising eyebrows, objections
Report on Durham police shooting says witnesses saw man with gun
Durham police investigating threat at Jewish school
Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
Maryland's assault weapons ban upheld by appeals court
Raleigh man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
Show More
Defense rests its case in trial of Wake County killer
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
Wake Forest bridge-building project could slow traffic
Dylann Roof stopped at 2nd AME church after shooting
Man who smashed Trump star to pay damages
More News
Top Video
Report on Durham police shooting says witnesses saw man with gun
Defense rests its case in trial of Wake County killer
Wake Forest bridge-building project could slow traffic
Powerball worth $403 million tonight
More Video