Wow! So thrilled about the #Emmys Nominations for #BigLittleLies! The cast & crew worked so hard to make this happen! Thanks to all the fans pic.twitter.com/5acNwqFw9m — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 13, 2017

I am still in shock and so much joy. I received my 2nd #EmmyNomination this morning. This means… https://t.co/eZVrztdpOF — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 13, 2017

Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination @robdelaney @catastrophe_tv https://t.co/BfYHVGjWW8 — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) July 13, 2017

Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for nominating me alongside these powerful women https://t.co/aFSiTaPZDf — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2017

Me and my two dads are going to the emmys! Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring us all (& my sister! 😁) #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/8ahak1fjqJ — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) July 13, 2017

After Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday , stars took to social media to express their gratitude and shock at being nominated, some some even reacted with a little humor.