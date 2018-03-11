  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix, according to report

EMBED </>More Videos

Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES --
Netflix shares surged to an all-time high following the news that Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.

The proposed deal was reported Friday by The New York Times, which cited people familiar with the discussions who were not identified.

The report sent shares to an all-time high of $326.74 earlier. The Los Gatos, California, company's stock reached $326.07 in afternoon trading, marking a gain of nearly 3 percent.

Netflix did not respond for a request for comment. Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill declined comment on the report.

Obama senior adviser Eric Schultz, in a statement provided to The Associated Press, said the Obamas believe in the power of storytelling to inspire.

Schultz said the couple continues to explore new ways to help others share their stories.

The New York Times reported that Obama doesn't intend to use his Netflix shows to respond directly to President Donald Trump or conservative critics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixbarack obamamichelle obamamoviestelevision
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch American Idol tonight at 8!
Learn Something New This Weekend: 5 Classes To Take In Raleigh
Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition
Raleigh teen shares American Idol audition experience
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man killed in Wake County shooting, suspect in custody
Snow/sleet possible Monday afternoon
Soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students
Trump unveils 2020 campaign slogan
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Babysitter charged with kidnapping 4-month-old boy
UNC falls to UVA in ACC Final, 71-63
Police: 1 injured in shooting in Carrboro
Show More
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wilson County
ABC11 Match Madness
Cary woman angry after dog shot in her own backyard
3-year-old struck by stray bullet, suspect arrested
Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks
More News
Top Video
Tar Heels take aim at 19th ACC title
3-year-old struck by stray bullet in Fayetteville apartment
Girl fighting cystic fibrosis gets FaceTime surprise from YouTube star
Cary woman angry after dog shot in her own backyard
More Video