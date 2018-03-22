ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey

Dick & Jane's Martini & Tapas Bar in Mebane posted a missing person's poster of the stuffed animal.

By
MEBANE, NC (WTVD) --
An Alamance County restaurant and bar took to Facebook in hopes of getting back a beloved sock monkey that was swiped from the restaurant.

Dick & Jane's Martini & Tapas Bar in Mebane posted a missing person's poster of the stuffed animal on its Facebook Page and it's received over a hundred shares.


The sock monkey has been missing for two weeks, but the culprits were seen on surveillance video. That video has been shared more than 400 times.



The monkey's name is George. He's about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a red striped shirt and no pants. He's built heavy around the middle.

The missing poster may be hilarious, but the folks at Dick and Jane's want him back because he was known by customers as a real party animal.

The restaurant's monkey motif is incomplete without him.

George's "abduction" was caught on camera. A female and male patron stand up to leave, the guy grabs George off his regular spot at the front window and heads out the door.



The restaurant doesn't want to press charges or even hold a grudge - in fact, it's willing to offer

"We're not upset with you," Erin Boger, a cook at Dick & Jane's said, sending a message to the culprits. "We're not angry. We'd like to have them back as well, but especially George. We would love for them to just bring him back."
