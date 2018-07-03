ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Richard Swift, member of The Black Keys, The Shins dies at 41

EMBED </>More Videos

Recent celebrity and notable deaths (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Musician, singer-songwriter and producer Richard Swift, who has been in bands such as The Shins, The Arcs and The Black Keys, has died. He was 41.

A representative for Swift said he died Tuesday morning in Tacoma, Washington. A GoFundMe account for Swift set up earlier in June said he was hospitalized due to a serious medical condition.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and other notable figures who have passed away recently


The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney said in a post on their Facebook page that Swift was "one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with." Swift released his own albums as well, but was a valued studio producer and musician for many rock bands.


He is credited on albums by The Pretenders, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Ray LaMontagne.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiccelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chris nearly self-destructs on 'The Bachelorette'
Disastrous 'Bachelorette' group date troubles Becca
Luke Bryan performs at Charlotte children's hospital
Swimmer dubbed 'Swim-Yonce' for Beyonce inspired dance routine
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police shoot man accused of stabbing pregnant woman
'We just saw a Porsche flip over': 911 call released in crash that killed Raleigh doctor
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
Stay out of the Sun Day: 10 studios to get your sweat on, indoors
Police: Woman dead after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Benson man charged with sexually assaulting young girls at church
Police charge Alamance County man with murder of Durham woman
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Show More
From serving customers to serving her country
Advocates for immigrants want action from Senator Tillis
F-V police search for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
Craving a hot dog? Here are some great local spots
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
More News