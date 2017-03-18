ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. (Josh Reynolds, File)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
Chuck Berry, the rock 'n' roll founder who defined its joy and rebellion in "Johnny B. Goode" and other classics, has died in St. Charles County, Missouri, west of St. Louis. He was 90.

St. Charles county police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday afternoon and found Berry unresponsive. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with "Maybellene" and went on to influence generations of musicians. Among his other hits were "Johnny B. Goode" and "Roll Over Beethoven."
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comic book fans flock to Raleigh's Comicon
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
Check out the new teaser trailer for 'Coco'
Mireille Enos and Jay Hayden from 'The Catch' on Season 2 changes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Displaced residents assess damage after Raleigh fire
1 killed Raleigh car crash
Businesses come together to thank Raleigh Fire Dept.
Secret Service stops attempted White House intrusion
Hunt underway for former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student
Burned building had been inspected more than 50 times
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Show More
Paris Orly Airport attacker wanted to kill, die for Allah
Some conservatives line up behind health care plan for vote next week
Trump budget aims to make PBS' 50th year its last
70 taxi, limo drivers claim same address for insurance
How did it happen? Search for answers continues
More News
Photos
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
More Photos