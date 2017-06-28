ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rory Feek of Joey + Rory will perform for first time since wife died

Rory Feek's first public performance since Joey Feek's death will benefit a nonprofit dear to the family. (Richard Vogel/AP Photo)

Rory Feek of Joey + Rory is returning to the stage for the first time since his wife Joey's death.

"I just feel a responsibility, like I should. I should get on stage and see what's there, what's in store," Feek said when he made the announcement at a charity event on Tuesday.

Joey passed away in March 2016 at age 40 after a battle with cancer. The duo recorded an album, "Hymns," in between her chemotherapy treatments, that won this year's Grammy for best gospel roots album.

During Joey's treatments, the Feeks relied on Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit that helps members of the music industry navigate health care. Feek spoke Tuesday to promote the organization's Heal the Music Day in October, when they are asking supporters to donate 5 percent of their income from one day. The musician explained that he wanted to return to the stage to benefit those who helped them navigate Joey's treatments.

"They have never asked for anything. Nothing! I have no idea what their business plan is," Feek joked.

Feek asked for the organization's help again after returning home with his daughter, Indiana, who is now 3 years old. He said they helped him make sense of complicated medical bills while he coped with his wife's death.

"I needed that help so much because it's the last thing I wanted to have to deal with," he said. "Every time I have a bill that I don't understand ... they fix it."


Feek said the performance will be at the concert house at his home on September 8 and 9, to honor the anniversary of his wife's birthday. Rather than donating 5 percent, he plans to donate everything he earns those days to the charity.

"I will be glad to bless you in just a little way," he said, "compared to how you blessed me."
