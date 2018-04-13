ROSEANNE

'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney seeking help for her 'battles'

EMBED </>More Videos

"Roseanne" actress Emma Kenney says she's taking a break from social media and Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
"Roseanne" actress Emma Kenney says she's taking a break from social media and Los Angeles.



Her tweet comes after the 18-year-old told In Touch she's going to seek "treatment for my battles." She didn't specify what type of treatment, but said she's "going to get help and make better choices."

Kenney plays granddaughter Harris Conner-Healy on ABC's revival of "Roseanne." She has also played Debbie Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless."

Kenney says she was running with a "really fast crowd" and doing things that weren't legal because she's not 21. Kenney says she felt anxious and depressed. She called it a slippery slope that she didn't want to go down.

She says that while it didn't affect her work, her private life suffered.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCroseannesocial media
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROSEANNE
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
'Roseanne' reboot to return for season 2
ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season
More roseanne
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NOW OPEN in Raleigh: Special discounts at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Classmate of man who killed wife, infant in incest case recalls unusual behavior
Paternal grandmother had custody of child killed in incest case
Three arrested in Sanford car wash murder
Police: Woman who drove SUV w/ family off CA cliff was drunk
Durham sheriff: 2 armed men arrested after fight at Northgate Mall
The Wheelmobile is here!
System brings blizzards, threat of tornadoes to Midwest
Exclusive: Councilman scandal doesn't slow Fayetteville hotel plans
Show More
Hundreds to attend National 2nd Amendment Rally in Raleigh
What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?
I-Team: Wake Forest townhome controversy nears climax with pivotal vote
No motive released in death of Southern Pines pregnant teen
Commercial fire sends thick smoke into Goldsboro skies
More News