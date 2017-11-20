Rudolph flies into Raleigh for a month-long stay

A classic holiday television show comes to life for one month in the Fletcher Opera Theatre at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical contains all the characters and songs made famous in the 1964 animated TV special.Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is an adventure that teaches what makes you different can be what makes you special. It's a holiday tradition that speaks to the misfits in all of us.Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindder is playing from November 24 to December 24.