Entrepreneur Russell Simmons is being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old model in the early 90s, and the woman claims producer Brett Ratner, recently accused of sexual misconduct, was there.Keri Claussen Khalighi told the LA Times the incident happened in 1991 after she met Ratner and Simmons at a casting call in New York.She claimed they took her to dinner and then back to Simmons' apartment to show her a music video. Khalighi said that is when Simmons allegedly began making aggressive sexual advances.She said in the article Ratner "just sat there and watched."In a statement, Simmons, now 60 years old, strongly disputed her account.He said, in part:There was no immediate comment from Ratner about the allegations--------------------------