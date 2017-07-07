My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4— Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017
Dunn shared the images on Twitter, where she received over 85,000 likes, over 10,000 retweets and an awesome response from Reynolds.
We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017
The actor used the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi saying "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next."