'School of Rock The Musical' now playing at DPAC

Kids always love those school days when the substitute teacher shows up. That's especially true in "School of Rock." (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Kids always love those school days when the substitute teacher shows up. That's especially true in "School of Rock."

The musical version of the hit movie is now playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC).

It tells the story of a substitute teacher who turns straight-A students into a mind-blowing rock band.

The high-octane show features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie, and musical theater's first-ever kid rock band playing their own instruments live on stage.

"School of Rock The Musical" is playing at DPAC through Sunday, December 3.

Information about show times and tickets can be found online.
