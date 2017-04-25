ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

See the trailer for ABC's 'Dirty Dancing' remake

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes will take on the roles of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Castle in the new ABC adaptation of the classic love story. (ABC)

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

Dirty Dancing fans are getting a glimpse of ABC's remake of the classic film in a new trailer, complete with the film's most iconic line.



The television event will star Abigail Breslin as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Colt Prattes as dance instructor Johnny Castle. Debra Messing, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland and more will also star.

The fresh take on the story will feature choreography from Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler. It will also include updated versions of classic songs like "Time of My Life," which can be heard in the trailer.


"Discover what happens to Baby and Johnny after that summer and more about the supporting characters from the original film. This fresh reimagining explores the relationship between Jake and Marjorie Houseman, Lisa's goals in life and uncovers a fully realized character in Neil, with plenty of surprises in store," according to ABC.

Dirty Dancing will premiere Wednesday, May 24 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
