Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest has announced the list of performers that will take the stage in both New York and Los Angeles during the celebration that will kick off 2018.
The tweet about the announcement by BTS, who has a large online following, was liked more than 196,000 times in less than a day.
#ARMYs! We’re honored to celebrate this amazing year and ring in 2018 by performing on @NYRE! Watch 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/uOLHPR5Daw— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 12, 2017
The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in Times Square, with Ciara hosting in Hollywood.
Raise a glass with @ciara, @RyanSeacrest and more for one unmissable night. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/JK4f3SqGZe— ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) December 11, 2017
Here's the full list of performers.
TIMES SQUARE
Camila Cabello
Nick Jonas
Sugarland
HOLLYWOOD
Kelly Clarkson
Kane Brown
BTS
Fitz and the Tantrums
Khalid
Marshmello
Shawn Mendes
Charlie Puth
Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.