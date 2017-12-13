#ARMYs! We’re honored to celebrate this amazing year and ring in 2018 by performing on @NYRE! Watch 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/uOLHPR5Daw — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 12, 2017

Kelly Clarkson, K-Pop sensation BTS and many other favorite artists are going to ring in the new year by rocking out.has announced the list of performers that will take the stage in both New York and Los Angeles during the celebration that will kick off 2018.The tweet about the announcement by BTS, who has a large online following, was liked more than 196,000 times in less than a day.The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in Times Square, with Ciara hosting in Hollywood.Here's the full list of performers.Camila CabelloNick JonasSugarlandKelly ClarksonKane BrownBTSFitz and the TantrumsKhalidMarshmelloShawn MendesCharlie Puth