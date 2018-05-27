ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Sesame Street' files lawsuit against raunchy puppet movie 'The Happytime Murders' over ads

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa McCarthy's latest movie, "The Happytime Murders," faces legal action from the producers of "Sesame Street."

LOS ANGELES, C.A. --
Melissa McCarthy's latest movie, "The Happytime Murders," faces legal action from the producers of "Sesame Street."

The movie, which is set to come out in August, is accused of confusing "consumers into mistakenly believing that 'Sesame Street' is associated with, has allowed, or has even endorsed or produced the movie and tarnishes Sesame's brand."

Yet the movie's lewd, profanity-laced trailer is made for adults and looks to separate itself from the "Sesame Street" brand. It's also rated R.

On May 25, Sesame Workshop released a statement about the lawsuit on its Twitter account.


The producers of the movie and distributor, STX Films, issued a tongue-in-cheek statement about the lawsuit Saturday evening, which was given by puppet Fred, Esq. along with his headshot.

"STX loved the idea of working closely with Brian Henson and the Jim Henson Company to tell the untold story of the active lives of Henson puppets when they're not performing in front of children. Happytime Murders is the happy result of that collaboration and we're incredibly pleased with the early reaction to the film and how well the trailer has been received by its intended audience. While we're disappointed that Sesame Street does not share in the fun, we are confident in our legal position. We look forward to introducing adult moviegoers to our adorably unapologetic characters this summer."




A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for next week. The lawsuit was filed in an effort to eliminate the phrase "No Sesame, All Street" from the advertising.

The organization is looking for compensatory and punitive damages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlawsuitmovie newsmoviesadvertisingsesame streetBurbankLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Active Shooter' video game draws backlash from parents
Thousands descend on downtown Raleigh for Animazement
Hasbro trademarks Play-Doh's scent
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 injured after accidental weapon discharge in Raleigh home
Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
Car smashes into utility pole in Fayetteville, road still closed
Maker of Spam recalls canned pork, chicken products
Officials: Boy Scout drowns in Robeson County pond
Person injured after taxi, car collide in Durham
Cumberland County deputies investigating after man shot in stomach
Show More
Car rams into Raleigh home
'Active Shooter' video game draws backlash from parents
No direct impact expected for NC from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto
Feds admit they lost track of 1,475 migrant children
Hundreds mourn deacon who was killed after church bus hit SUV
More News