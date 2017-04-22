All new #VirtualReality coming to the world's tallest & fastest drop ride! Will you brave Drop of Doom VR?! pic.twitter.com/mdDeujpL38 — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) April 20, 2017

The world's tallest and fastest drop ride is getting a virtual reality upgrade at Six Flags Great Adventure.The Jackson, New Jersey, the theme park is adding the VR experience to Zumanjaro, touting that the "Drop of Doom VR" plays upon two of society's greatest phobias -- extreme heights and spiders.Thrill-seekers will use Samsung Gear VR headsets to battle giant, mutant spiders while they climb 41 stories and then plunge to Earth at speeds reaching 90 miles per hour.The headsets transport guests from the real world into a 360-degree virtual world, where they become pilots of a futuristic gunship under attack by mutant spiders.The actual 41-story ascent and drop are transformed into 100 virtual stories while teetering on the edge of a helicopter, as guests take aim and fire upon their massive spider attackers and compete against their friends for the highest score.The ride is scheduled to debut on May 5.