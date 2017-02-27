OSCARS

Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up

Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In a shocking mix-up, La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of the award for Best Picture, until the correct winner, Moonlight, was revealed at the Oscars on Sunday. The unprecedented event sparked plenty of entertaining reactions on social media.

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviessocial media
Load Comments
OSCARS
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Judge rules against effect of Trump comments on Bergdahl case
Show More
Dozens of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery
Multiple suspicious fires blaze through Robeson County
1 killed in Durham shooting
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97
Hoke County man charged with murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
More Photos