Something Rotten! Now Playing at DPAC

The Tony-nominated musical "Something Rotten!" opened Tuesday night at the Durham Performing Arts Center.Set in 1595, the show is the story of two brothers desperate to write their own hit play to compete with Shakespeare. After consulting with a soothsayer, they set out to write the world's first musical. The result is a hilarious story with lots of twists and turns.The show also pays homage to dozens of musical especially in song"Something Rotten!" is playing at DPAC through Sunday, April 9.