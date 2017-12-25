ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68

Heather Menzies-Urich at the 50th Anniversary Screening Of "The Sound Of Music" at the TCL Chinese Theater on March 26, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES --
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario, Canada. She had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"The Sound of Music" captured five Academy Awards, including best picture.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.
