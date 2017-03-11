  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
St. Patrick's Day Parade turns Raleigh green

The 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade took place Saturday in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Time to get your green on in Raleigh for the 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival.

Thousands of people participate in the parade, and our ABC11 crew was there to celebrate.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. - it rolled south down Wilmington Street starting at Lane, then right onto Morgan, left onto Fayetteville Street, west onto Martin, then left on Salisbury all the way down to the Performing Arts Center.

But the party didn't end there. The Wearing O'the Green Festival continued from City Plaza up to right outside our Raleigh Eyewitness News Center.



"We've got a lot of food and beverages, vendors will be up at the Old Courthouse Steps," said one event organizer. "Our Leprechaun Lane, all out kids rides, and kids activities all along Davie Street."

Folks stopped by our ABC11 Pop-Up Studio where they had fun with our green weather screen. We also had virtual reality glasses, a prize wheel, and our ABC11 crew!

