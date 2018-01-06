It's all part of the #KyloRenChallenge, an homage to Adam Driver's so-called "beefcake moment" near the end of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' In the shirtless scene seen 'round the world, a shredded Driver appeared shirtless, clad only in a pair of high-waisted black pants, and sent the film's fans into a frenzy.
Now they're getting in on the action and recreating Driver's look on social media. Men (and even some women, a dog and a baby) are stripping down and flexing for the camera:
"Waiting on the World to Change" singer John Mayer even got in on the fun.
While Driver himself has yet to respond to the challenge - he isn't on social media - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' writer/director Rian Johnson told People magazine last month that Driver "knew he looked good" in the shirtless scene "because he'd been training hardcore for the past six months for [his] fight scenes."
