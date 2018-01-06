ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Star Wars fans ditch their shirts, hike up pants for #KyloRenChallenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Star Wars fans on social media are recreating an iconic moment from 'The Last Jedi'. (Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, demigod0206/Instagram, thebadpianist/Instagram)

Danny Clemens
If you follow any diehard Star Wars fans on Instagram, they're probably taking their shirt off, hiking up their pants and snapping a selfie.

It's all part of the #KyloRenChallenge, an homage to Adam Driver's so-called "beefcake moment" near the end of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' In the shirtless scene seen 'round the world, a shredded Driver appeared shirtless, clad only in a pair of high-waisted black pants, and sent the film's fans into a frenzy.

Now they're getting in on the action and recreating Driver's look on social media. Men (and even some women, a dog and a baby) are stripping down and flexing for the camera:



"Waiting on the World to Change" singer John Mayer even got in on the fun.


While Driver himself has yet to respond to the challenge - he isn't on social media - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' writer/director Rian Johnson told People magazine last month that Driver "knew he looked good" in the shirtless scene "because he'd been training hardcore for the past six months for [his] fight scenes."

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsselfieinstagramsocial mediabuzzworthywhat's trendingfun stuffu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
14 Disney things we're looking forward to in 2018
Ricky Gervais talks about new game show 'Child Support'
Does age matter? Arie reflects on night 1 as 'The Bachelor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Cumberland County
No. 2 Duke falls on the road to unranked NC State
10 signs your aging parents need help
Triangle Breaks Freezing Streak Record
Florida man calls 911 to report himself drunk driving
Raleigh police identify body recovered from Lake Johnson
Raleigh police investigate after body found
7-year-old boy dies of flu-related condition
Show More
Sheriff: Woman shot in truck on I-40 in Wake County
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
Triangle about to set record for most hours below freezing!
Roy Moore accuser's home burns, arson suspected
Man shot in back while sitting in parked car, Raleigh Police say
More News
Top Video
Triangle about to set record for most hours below freezing!
Man shot in back while sitting in parked car, Raleigh Police say
Durham parents ready to rally against class-size mandate
Cold snap continues into the weekend for Cumberland county
More Video