ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club, attorney says

EMBED </>More Videos

Stormy Daniels accused of letting patrons touch her while on stage at strip club

By ABC7.com staff
OHIO --
Porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been at the center of a political controversy involving President Donald Trump, was arrested during a strip club performance in Ohio on Wednesday, her attorney said.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said his client was arrested in Columbus Ohio for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non-sexual manner."

He said her act was the same she was performed at nearly 100 strip clubs across the nation. She was appearing at a club called Sirens.

Avenatti called the arrest politically motivated.

"This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta," Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

He said he expects her to be released on bail shortly and she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing touching.



Thursday morning, Avenatti said that she would enter a plea of not guilty.

"My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of "Not Guilty" to the three misdemeanor charges," he tweeted.



Daniels has been engaged in a legal battle against Trump and his attorney over a nondisclosure agreement she says she signed before the 2016 election over her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

She said Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 as part of the agreement.

Daniels is suing Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating the agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticsarresttwitterstormy danielsu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
XXXTentacion murder: 2nd suspect arrested
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
2018 Espy Awards: Honoring the best in sports
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Show More
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
Did you know the best burger in the country is in the Triangle?
More News