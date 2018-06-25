Test your pop-culture prowess at these trivia nights in Raleigh this week

'90s trivia at Crank Arm Brewing

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?Then you won't want to miss these pop-culture trivia nights coming up this week. Read on for a rundown.---Are you a true '90s kid? Find out tonight at Crank Arm Brewing. The game will test your knowledge on everything from popular fashion and trends to movies and television shows.Monday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.Crank Arm Brewing, 301 W. Davie St.FreeTest your knowledge of all things Twilight at Pizza La Stella this Tuesday evening. You'll be challenged on details large and small, like: Which vampires, besides Alice and Edward, have special abilities?; And, what does Victoria's T-shirt say at the end of one of the films?Tuesday, June 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.FreeAre you Raleigh's biggest "Friends" fan? Grab your own bestiand head down to Woody's at City Market this Wednesday to test your knowledge. You and your fellow "Friends" know-it-alls will throw down in five challenging rounds.Wednesday, June 27, 7-9 p.m.Woody's At City Market, 205 Wolfe St.Free