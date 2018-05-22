ABC PREMIERES

'The Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin reveals she's engaged

This season's cast includes a former Harlem Globetrotter, a banjoist and a self-proclaimed colognoisseur. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Becca Kufrin revealed Tuesday morning that she is engaged!

"Bachelor Nation" wants a happy ending for their season 14 "Bachelorette" after she was heartbreakingly dumped on national TV, and it appears viewers will get their wish.

Season 22 "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. ended his engagement to Kufrin and got engaged instead to runnerup Lauren Burnham.

Becca will have 28 men to choose from and, "This time I feel like it's going to stick," she said to People TV.

"There's really no rule book for being in this position, you just have to go about it your own way and follow your heart," Becca said. "I definitely do feel more now how he struggled and I can see that more now just going through that too."

"The Bachelorette," premieres on MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
