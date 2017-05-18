  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President Donald Trump welcomes Colombia's president to the White House
COMINGUPROSES

'The Bachelorette' Rachel reveals she's happily engaged!

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay gave a very revealing interview to reporters on Thursday. She announced that she is happily engaged and said that process of being on the show worked!

She said that filming just wrapped and she's extremely excited for viewers to see her journey and how she ended up happy and in love in the end.

Rachel is the first African-American woman to ever be "The Bachelorette" and she said that she does feel the pressure, yet called it an honor. "It does affect how I acted on this season," Rachel said. "At 32, I don't know any other way to be other than myself."

One thing is for sure, she's a woman who knows what she wants. Almost all of her potential suitors are at least six feet tall or taller! There are a few exceptions. Rachel said, "I like height, but I don't discriminate if a guy is shorter." Aside from looks, she wants a confident man who is ready to get married and on the same page as her in life.

Going into night one, Rachel said she wanted to be "entertained." So expect to see some very interesting entrances by the 31 men pursuing her! She added, "I just wanted them to be themselves, be comfortable, and have fun."


You can watch the big premiere on Monday, May 22 at 9/8c on ABC!
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorettebacheloretterachel lindsaychris harrisonABCcominguproses
Load Comments
Related
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
COMINGUPROSES
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits
Nick and Vanessa talk about life after 'The Bachelor'
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall gets engaged
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Festival-goers flock to Durham for Moogfest
Artsplosure takes over downtown Raleigh
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
See the original cast of Roseanne in photos
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
Car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
Woman with bearded dragon in bra charged with DWI
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Show More
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer committed suicide
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
IKEA is coming! Company announces potential Cary store
Senator Burr says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos