ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Perfect 10 dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

EMBED </>More Videos

In a season of incredible dances, these were the ones that the judges loved the most. (ABC)

The season finale of Dancing with the Stars begins Monday, May 22 on ABC. Before you watch, take a look back at the perfect 10 dances from this season.

In week six, Heather Morris and dancing partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy became the first dancing duo to earn a perfect 10 score with their sultry Ramba performance. Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy would earn a perfect 10 next week with their Argentine Tango.

Kordei and Chmerkovskiy earned perfect 10s in weeks eight and nine with their Contemporary and Jazz routines. Simone Biles and partner Sasha Farber earned two perfect 10s in week nine with their Rumba and Jive performances.

Watch the two-part Dancing with the Stars finale, beginning Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCdancing with the starsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes talk about starring in ABC's 'Dirty Dancing'
Holly Springs students help author craft teen novel
Judge declares Prince's 6 siblings heirs to his estate
Watch: Granny beats Chuck Norris
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Name, parents of boy hit by car in Fayetteville unknown
Plane makes emergency landing at RDU; 3 taken to hospital
Man shot at Durham apartments
Fayetteville man charged in rape case
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Man allegedly tried to breach cockpit on flight to Hawaii
Residents say dangerous Apex bridge needs upgrades now
Show More
Emaciated dog finds happy home in Moore County
Family of Rolesville football player who died sues
Some want Confederate flag removed from NC fire station
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
Wake leaders make plea for help for Garner residents
More News
Top Video
Plane makes emergency landing at RDU; 3 taken to hospital
Wake leaders make plea for help for Garner residents
Man shot at Durham apartments
Troubleshooter: Elderly man falls prey to lottery scam
More Video