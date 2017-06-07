ENTERTAINMENT

The King & I now playing at DPAC

The Rogers and Hammerstein musical The King and I is now playing at DPAC through Sunday, June 11. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
It's one of the most famous Broadway musicals ever, and now "The King and I" is playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through Sunday, June 11.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic won four 2015 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Related Topics:
entertainmentdpacbroadwayDurham
