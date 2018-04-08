ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here

EMBED </>More Videos

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27. (Lucasfilm)

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here.


Solo: A Star Wars Story follows the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Viewers will see Han Solo befriend his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meet the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmovie newsgood morning americalucasfilmsuper bowl commercial
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NC American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state
Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity
'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary
Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at auction
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NC American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Search underway for Fayetteville man at Singletary Lake State Park
ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' in Raleigh
Facebook will tell you on Monday if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Police: Wendell man shot while trying to rob convenience store
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
Show More
Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
2 soldiers killed in Fort Campbell helicopter crash ID'd
More News