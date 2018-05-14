ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh

EMBED </>More Videos

BBC Radio recorded and broadcasted Princess Elizabeth and Philip's ceremony to 200 million people around the world. (AP Photo)

Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, were married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

The future Queen Elizabeth II had eight bridesmaids: her sister Princess Margaret, her cousin Princess Alexandra of Kent, Lady Caroline Montagu-Douglas-Scott, Lady Mary Cambridge, Pamela Mountbatten, Margaret Elphinstone and Diana Bowes-Lyon. Philip's best man was David Mountbatten, the Marquess of Milford Haven.

Two thousand guests were invited to the ceremony that was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, and the Archbishop of York, Cyril Garbett.

BBC Radio recorded and broadcasted the ceremony to 200 million people around the world.

The princess wore a dress designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. He said the dress was inspired by Botticelli's painting Primavera.

After the ceremony, the couple held a wedding breakfast in the Ball-Supper Room at Buckingham Palace. They famously went onto the balcony at the palace to wave to the huge crowds on the mall.

The couple received more than 2,500 gifts and around 10,000 telegrams of congratulations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familyRoyal Weddingroyalsu.s. & worldqueen elizabeth
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for equal pay for female co-stars
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Sanderson High School lockdown lifted, students dismissed
About 6,000 without power in Raleigh due to fallen tree limb
Raleigh City Hall evacuated briefly due to bomb threat
Margot Kidder, who portrayed Lois Lane in 1978 film "Superman," dies
School districts warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release
Families' feud sparks huge brawl at resort
Show More
Officials warn beach-goers about rattlesnakes at Outer Banks
Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Wake County leaders discuss budget increases
Update: 33-year-old woman arrested in death of Durham man
More News