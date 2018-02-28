OSCARS

Going for Gold: The stars of 'Get Out'

EMBED </>More Videos

Actors Betty Gabriel and Stephen Root talk about writer/director Jordan Peele's disturbing look at race relations in "Get Out."

By
NEW YORK --
"Get Out" is a mix of horror and humor that has taken the Oscar world by storm as an unlikely contender for several awards, including Best Picture. And writer/director Jordan Peele has transcended both genres to give audiences his unique take on racial tensions.

"It tells the story through the eyes of a young black man who has been under a lot of scrutiny and persecution," actress Betty Gabriel said. "So I think it's great that this story tells it from his point of view and allows you to empathize with him."

Peele is nominated for both Best Achievement in Directing and Best Original Screenplay.

"It's a horror movie where everybody should be screaming, 'Get out! Get out of the house!'" Peele said.

The film also garnered a Best Actor nod for star Daniel Kaluuya.

"I think it's because it's so well directed and so well written," actor Stephen Root said. "And it's something that Jordan's been working on for a long time, and it came to fruition."

The movie comes at a time when many are pushing for an increased diologue regarding racial tensions and other forms of bigotry.

"I think we're all aware that there is rampant racism and xenophobia in this country," Gabriel said. "And that's why it's so resonant...and done to make a very strong point. We need to stop being racist."

The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonentertainmentOscarsoriginals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
'Apes' special-effects team the film's real stars
Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet making his mark at 22
Allison Janney grateful for 'I, Tonya' role
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Apes' special-effects team the film's real stars
Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet making his mark at 22
Allison Janney grateful for 'I, Tonya' role
Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style weapons
At least 3 injured during multi-vehicle crash on US 70 in Durham
Durham deputies searching for suspect after high-speed chase
Raleigh police: Guest robbed in Hospitality Studios parking lot
Students wary, hopeful, on return to site of school shooting
Billy Graham's body heading to Washington for a very rare honor
3 more teens charged in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Miami's buzzer-beating heave stuns UNC, ruins Heels' senior night
Show More
Citing progress, group 'stands down' on removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue
Current Triangle traffic
Student charged with shooting threat at Cumberland County school
7 Triangle churches make top 100 list of fastest growing in the nation
Flooded vehicles being sold in NC - can you spot one?
More News
Top Video
Short, cheap trips for spring break
Students wary, hopeful, on return to site of school shooting
Durham deputies searching for suspect after high-speed chase
Raleigh police: Guest robbed in Hospitality Studios parking lot
More Video