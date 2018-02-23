ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Toy Story Land to bring ultimate celebration of toys to Walt Disney World

Toy Story Land will open at Walt Disney World this summer. (Walt Disney Parks and Resorts)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
"Toy Story" fans rejoice! This summer, the 90s fan favorite will become a real-life destination at Walt Disney World. Toy Story Land, inspired by the movie, will open its doors to the public at Disney's Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018.

Toy Story Land is designed to give visitors a real-life toy experience. At the park, which was modeled after Andy's backyard, guests can have fun with characters from the movie like Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. The park also includes the Slinky Dog Dash, a one-of-a-kind roller coaster inspired by Andy's Mega Coaster Play Kit. Families can also dine at Woody's Lunch Box and play interactive games such as Toy Story Mania!, which can now accommodate more guests.

With life-sized Crayons, Green Army Men, Rubik's Cubes and endless toys from the film, Toy Story Land promises to be the ultimate celebration of toys.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
