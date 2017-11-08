Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs

Durham-based Bedlam Vodka will be serving up drinks to country music artists backstage at the Country Music Awards in Nashville Wednesday."It would be great to have Brad Paisley come down," said brand director Jesse Cortez. "I got to see Carrie Underwood (Monday) so if she could wander in and try one of the drinks, that would be really fun."The company that makes Bedlam, Greybeard Distillery, has less than 10 employees and is quickly growing, with distribution expected in six states by the end of the year.The vodka is made from an old Irish recipe and is distilled with rice.ABC11 checked out the area where the "Bedlam Vodka Green Room" will be set up backstage at the 51st annual CMAs at Bridgestone Arena.Cortez said they researched the favorite drinks of artists who will be at the country music awards and came up with six cocktails."We have a cocktail thats very similar to a vodka cranberry or an aperol spritz," Cortez said. "We have our whiskey cocktail. We have a cocktail that mimics rum, which I think Luke Bryan is a fan of rum, if I'm not mistaken. Then we have a sweet tea cocktail. We also have one that's very similar to a margarita. We're going to cover our basis and see who we could entice to come and try and get some thumbs up from people."The big question.. which country artists will try the Durham vodka Wednesday?