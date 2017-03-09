ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wake Forest High School grad lands dream role on Broadway

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC11's Joe Mazur caught up with Ariana DeBose.

By
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwayhamiltonwake county newsWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Disney World
Ed Sheeran announces North Carolina concert dates
Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac
Former Disney planner developing North Carolina park
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
In Garner meeting, immigrants express deportation fears
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Chatham Co. band teacher charged with sex with student
Roy Williams takes a swipe at President Trump in NY
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
Show More
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Raleigh officers involved in shooting won't be charged
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
Folks object to new parking meters near Senior Center
Duke rallies past Louisville, sets up showdown with UNC
More News
Top Video
In Garner meeting, immigrants express deportation fears
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
More Video