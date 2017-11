You know it's the holidays when Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland lights up the night sky! If you're wondering how the iconic castle magically transforms into a wintery wonderland overnight-decked out with festive wreaths and glistening icicles-the answer lies in this video:Going behind-the-scenes for the castle's holiday transformation is literally like watching magic unfold before our eyes. Marvel at its magnificence firsthand this holiday season at the Park