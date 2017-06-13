Watch the Olaf's Frozen Adventure trailer

The trailer for #OlafsFrozenAdventure is here! The all-new featurette will open in US theatres in front of @PixarCoco beginning November 22. pic.twitter.com/MJLWZ6Zod3 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) June 13, 2017

Olaf, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Sven are all set to return in "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" and you can watch the trailer here.In "Olaf's Frozen Adventure", the royal sisters and their friends have no idea what the season is all about because they've been separated forever. In partnership with Olaf, they look to find the answer by looking through Arendelle and their citizen's various traditions.A "Frozen" sequel is also in the works. Disney announced "Frozen 2" will hit theaters November 27, 2019.