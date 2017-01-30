MONEYSAVER

As awards season heats up, here's how to save on movie tickets

EMBED </>More News Videos

Think outside the box for tickets

By
If awards season has you thinking about taking in some of the big contenders at the box office, it doesn't have to take a big budget to grab a seat.

Matinees are a great way to cut your price, but, if free is more your thing you can sign up for previews and screenings at advancescreeninigs.com, gofobo.com,or freestuff.com .

Keep an eye on newspapers and their digital sites. Film promoters often place ads for free passes to early showings in college and independent newspapers.

Think outside the box for tickets. Big box stores like BJ's, Sam's Club, and Costco sell tickets for up to 25% off at AMC, Regal, and Carmike Theaters.

Also, sign up for rewards through sites like mypoints.com and swagbucks.com. The points add up quickly for doing things like searching the internet, shopping, or watching videos. Points can then be traded in for gift cards to theaters.

Last but not least, sign up for rewards and loyalty clubs at your favorite theaters to earn points on tickets and snacks for a stellar performance in savings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoneysavermovie
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MONEYSAVER
Free tax prep and e-filing begins Feb. 1
Free CycleBar classes and dollar days at Cary thrift store
Retailers offer big discounts MLK weekend
Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands
More moneysaver
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
See the new trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast' on 'The Bachelor' tonight
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Trump Is Doing What He Said He'd Do
Obama releases statement on recent protests
Franklin Graham endorses Trump refugee ban
Cary teen charged after stabbing dog multiple times
Cooper visits Fayetteville to assess Matthew recovery
No evidence of foul play in death of Charles Shackleford
Show More
Woman charged after 2-year-old found wandering naked
Duke: New restrictions on immigration 'disturbing'
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
Man flags down deputy, gets arrested
More News
Top Video
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Duke: New restrictions on immigration 'disturbing'
Cary teen charged after stabbing dog multiple times
Man flags down deputy, gets arrested
More Video