If awards season has you thinking about taking in some of the big contenders at the box office, it doesn't have to take a big budget to grab a seat.
Matinees are a great way to cut your price, but, if free is more your thing you can sign up for previews and screenings at advancescreeninigs.com, gofobo.com,or freestuff.com .
Keep an eye on newspapers and their digital sites. Film promoters often place ads for free passes to early showings in college and independent newspapers.
Think outside the box for tickets. Big box stores like BJ's, Sam's Club, and Costco sell tickets for up to 25% off at AMC, Regal, and Carmike Theaters.
Also, sign up for rewards through sites like mypoints.com and swagbucks.com. The points add up quickly for doing things like searching the internet, shopping, or watching videos. Points can then be traded in for gift cards to theaters.
Last but not least, sign up for rewards and loyalty clubs at your favorite theaters to earn points on tickets and snacks for a stellar performance in savings.
