Here's what the Disney-21st Century Fox acquisition means for entertainment fans

The Walt Disney Company made a major announcement on Thursday: It will acquire 21st Century Fox.

While parts of Fox, such as Fox News, will spin off and not be acquired, the deal is major news for entertainment fans because much of what is included are TV and film properties.

This means that Disney will have a whole host of fictional characters and worlds that it will be able to use in future films and shows. Here's a look at just a sampling of what Disney will own.

MARVEL

The X-Men can now team up with the Avengers.

Though Disney already owned Marvel and all the characters in the the Marvel Cinematic Universe, certain characters from Marvel comics were owned by Fox and did not appear in the MCU films.

Here's a look at characters that can now join Iron Man, Captain America and all your favorite heroes in films produced by Marvel.

Deadpool
Fantastic Four
X-Men


OTHER FILMS

Other films and film franchises owned by 20th Century Fox include:

Avatar
Die Hard
Gone Girl
Home Alone
Independence Day
Night at the Museum
Planet of the Apes

TELEVISION

Disney will own shows produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21. These include:
24
The Americans
Family Guy
Futurama
Modern Family
The Simpsons
This Is Us
The X-Files

This list is not comprehensive.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
