Find out what your state's favorite holiday film is

"Elf" and "Home Alone" are among America's favorite holiday movies, according to a state-by-state analysis by CableTV.com.

It's nearly impossible to channel surf in December without stumbling across a classic holiday movie, and a new analysis breaks down exactly which films people in different states are looking for.

CableTV.com examined Google search trends for films to determine which of AMC's top 20 holiday films each state is searching for, finding that "Elf" and "Home Alone" are among two of the most popular holiday classics nationwide.

The site found that viewers tended to gravitate toward films that are set in their home state. "Christmas in Connecticut" was unsurprisingly a hit in the Constitution State, while "Home Alone" - set in suburban Chicago - tops the list for Illinois and "It's a Wonderful Life" reigns supreme in New York.

Down south, viewers in southern states largely preferred Christmas cartoons and comedies like "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

Classic Hollywood took the cake across the northeast and mid-Atlantic, where "Miracle on 34th Street," "White Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" proved popular.

And out west, Tim Burton's stop-motion animated classic "Nightmare Before Christmas" delivered a strong showing, topping the list in New Mexico, Nevada, California, and Arizona.

"Frosty the Snowman," The Santa Clause," "Christmas Vacation," "Scrooged" and "Bad Santa" also made appearances in various states throughout the country.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station and several entities associated with "Nightmare Before Christmas" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
