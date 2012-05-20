Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will experience an eclipse of the sun.
Millions will be in what's called "the path of totality" where a total solar eclipse will occur. In this path, the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun's atmosphere called the corona can be seen.
The path of totality will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina. People outside the path of totality will see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun. No matter how much of the eclipse you will see, this rare celestial event is a great excuse for a party. Besides your own backyard, dozens of community centers, museums, parks, restaurants, and observatories are planning eclipse viewing parties in the Carolinas.
NASA has provided information on how to safely view the eclipse.
Click for a breakdown of parties across North Carolina
Rooftop Parties in The Triangle and Wilmington (Reservations recommended where applicable)
Taverna Agora From 1:00pm - 4:00pm this Greek kitchen and bar will host a rooftop party. Bring your glasses and your friends for cocktail features. solar pies, and a great excuse to get out of work early. Reservations recommended.
Raleigh Beer Garden The Raleigh Beer Garden is partnering with the G105 Morning Team for a 'Mooned with Bob & The Showgram' party in the Beer Garden Event Field. The party runs from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and includes free eclipse glasses while supplies last.
The Hibernian Irish Pub and Restaurant will host a rooftop party starting at 1:30pm for the celestial event of the century.
Solas Raleigh will start the part at 1:30pm.
The Durham Free eclipse viewing glasses with the purchase of a coffee soda or cosmic cocktail 2-4pm. No entry fee.
Wilmington: Oceanic Restaurant Oceanic is hosting a special seaside dining event on the Crystal Pier for eclipse viewing from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Cocktail specials and seaside dining available during the event.
Patio Parties
XOCO Raleigh Mexican Bar and Grill will host a patio party starting at 1:30pm on August 21.
Watts & Ward Raleigh's 1920's Cocktail Style Speakeasy will host an eclipse viewing party beginning at 1:30 pm.
Doyle's Vineyard Gates open at 11am. Food vendor, desserts, wine, beverages, sangria available for purchase. Bring a blanket and lawn chair. Dogs welcome on leash. Free to get in. Bring your own solar glasses.
The Station at Person Street Solar Eclipse patio party starting at 1:30pm.