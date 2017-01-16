Bachelor Nation listen up! If you're playing along with The Bachelor Fantasy League, Monday's your last day to make your pick as to who you think will win the Final Rose.
The online competition is the official and ultimate fantasy game experience for season 21 of The Bachelor on ABC.
It's actually powered by ESPN, just like fantasy sports leagues.
You can win a dozen red roses each week, or the Grand Prize which is a fantasy trip for two people to Los Angeles with tickets to After the Final Rose for the next season of The Bachelorette this summer!
So once you sign up, you make your picks for the final four women on The Bachelor and the one who could receive the Final Rose.
You get 50 points for each correct hometown date pick and 150 points for picking the woman who receives the Final Rose.
Each point earned is an entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes drawing.
You can change your hometown date and Final Rose picks until Jan. 16 at 7:59 p.m. ET | 4:59 p.m. PT.
Aside from the bracket, you can also play a weekly game to earn points by answering questions about the upcoming week's episode.
Each correct answer there earns you 10 points and bonus questions are worth 20 points.
Those points are more entries towards the grand prize and the dozen roses.
The weekly drawing is based on a player's points from that week's game only. The Grand Prize drawing is based on all points earned throughout the season.
Predictions are automatically scored alongside all of Bachelor Nation, but you can also create your own public or private groups with family and friends. You make your picks once and apply them across all groups.
Visit abc.com/bfl or the ESPN Fantasy App to play!
Don't forget to watch The Bachelor every Monday at 8|7c on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app!
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, ESPN and this station.
