Broadway fans have plenty of reasons to wake up early on Tuesday: It's Tony Awards nominations day!
The announcement livestream below starts at 8:30 a.m. ET|5:30 a.m. PT.
The nominations are being announced by two Broadway veterans, Chris Jackson and Jane Krakowski. Jackson is best known for originating the role of George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton, while Krakowski is a Tony-winning actress who is also known for her TV shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Broadway's biggest night will be Sunday, June 11, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
In the year following the massive success of Hamilton with its 11 Tonys, a variety of shows opened on Broadway, including new hits like Dear Evan Hansen and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, as well as musicals based on movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Amelie.
Here's the list of nominees:
Best Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Play
A Doll's House, Part 2
Indecent
Oslo
Sweat
Best Revival of A Musical
Hello, Dolly!
Falsettos
Miss Saigon
Best Revival of A Play
Jitney
Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Actress in a Musical
Denee Benton in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole in War Paint
Patti LuPone in War Paint
Bette Middler in Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada in Miss Saigon
Best Actor in A Musical
Christian Borle in Falsettos
Josh Groban in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
David Hyde Pierce in Hello, Dolly!
Andy Karl in Groundhog Day the Musical
Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen
Best Actress in a Play
Cate Blanchett in The Present
Jennifer Ehle in Oslo
Sally Field in The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf in A Doll's House, Part 2
Best Actor in a Play
Denis Arndt in Heisenberg
Chris Cooper in A Doll's House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins in Six Degrees of Separation
Kevin Kline in Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays in Oslo
