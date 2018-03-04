Located just two hours east of Los Angeles, Greater Palm Springs is one of Southern California's most prized destinations. And at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, dozens of the biggest names in Hollywood were excited to be in the modern desert oasis."I grew up in New York...I was in Hell's Kitchen 24 hours ago. It's like 3 degrees there right now. This is my dream world," "Call Me Be Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet said."It's close enough to home that it's easy enough to get to, but it's far enough to feel like a vacation," added Armie Hammer.A year-round vacation destination, Greater Palm Springs sits in the Coachella Valley and is home to distinctive architecture, award-winning food and spellbinding natural landmarks."The air here is like magic. It's an elixir," Holly Hunter beamed.Gary Oldman agrees, so much so that he made a surprise announcement during the film festival."My wife and I are making Palm Springs our permanent home," Oldman said as the crowd went wild.